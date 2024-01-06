AFC South opponents meet when the Houston Texans (9-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Colts, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 1 47.5 -120 +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have played eight games this season that have gone over 47.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Indianapolis' games this season is 43.2 points, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this year (9-7-0).

This season, the Colts have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Indianapolis is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Houston Texans

Houston has an average total of 42.5 in their outings this year, 5.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-8-0).

The Texans have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-2).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Houston has a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

Texans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 22.1 14 20.9 13 42.5 5 16 Colts 23.6 10 24.5 27 43.2 8 16

Colts vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In the Colts' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Colts are scoring more points in divisional games (25.2 points per game) than overall (23.6), but also giving up more in the division (26.4) than overall (24.5).

The Texans have put up a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (1.2 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 15 points (0.9 per game).

Texans

Over its past three games, Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Houston has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Texans have averaged 24.6 points per game this season in divisional contests, which is 2.5 more points per game than their overall season average (22.1). Meanwhile, their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (18.2) compared to their overall season average (20.9).

The Texans have scored a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (1.2 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 15 points (0.9 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.1 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.9 23.0 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 11-5-0 7-1-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 43.4 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 23.3 23.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-5-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-6-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 2-2 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.