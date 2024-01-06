AFC South opponents meet when the Houston Texans (9-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Colts Insights

This season the Colts put up just 2.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Texans surrender (20.9).

The Colts average 335.3 yards per game, just 6.4 more than the 328.9 the Texans allow.

This year Indianapolis runs for 26.0 more yards per game (114.5) than Houston allows (88.5).

The Colts have turned the ball over 21 times, two fewer times than the Texans have forced turnovers (23).

Colts Home Performance

At home, the Colts average more points (26.5 per game) than overall (23.6). But they also concede more (25.8 per game) than overall (24.5).

The Colts accumulate 372.5 yards per game at home (37.2 more than overall), and allow 358.5 at home (5.9 more than overall).

Indianapolis accumulates more passing yards at home (224.8 per game) than it does overall (220.8), but it also allows more (239.5 per game) than overall (224.8).

At home, the Colts pick up more rushing yards (147.8 per game) than they do overall (114.5). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (119.0) than they do overall (127.8).

The Colts successfully convert 39.0% of third downs at home (2.3% more than overall), and concede on 35.5% of third downs at home (1.5% less than overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh W 30-13 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta L 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas W 23-20 CBS 1/6/2024 Houston - ABC/ESPN

