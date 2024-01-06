Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Houston Texans (9-7) on Saturday, January 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kick-off at 8:15 PM .

Colts vs. Texans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Last time out, the Colts won 23-20 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Texans head into this matchup following a 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in their last game.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Questionable Cameron McGrone LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Ryan Kelly C Ankle Questionable Braden Smith OT Knee Questionable DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Taven Bryan DT Calf Full Participation In Practice Kenny Moore II CB Back Questionable Tyquan Lewis DE Back Full Participation In Practice Chris Lammons CB Ankle Out Quenton Nelson OG Ankle Questionable Isaiah Land LB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Maliek Collins DT Hip Questionable Sheldon Rankins DT Ankle Questionable Jonathan Greenard DE Ankle Out Andrew Beck FB Calf Questionable Noah Brown WR Back Out Robert Woods WR Hip Questionable Laremy Tunsil OT Groin Questionable Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Questionable

Colts Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts are putting up 335.3 total yards per contest (15th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (352.6 total yards given up per game).

With 23.6 points per game on offense, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 24.5 points per contest.

The Colts rank 20th in the NFL with 220.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 17th with 224.8 passing yards given up per game on defense.

Indianapolis is compiling 114.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 127.8 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

After forcing 24 turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over 21 times (17th in NFL) this season, the Colts have the 11th-ranked turnover margin of +3.

Colts vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-1)

Texans (-1) Moneyline: Texans (-120), Colts (+100)

Texans (-120), Colts (+100) Total: 47.5 points

