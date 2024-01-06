Colts vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 18
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans.
See player props for the Texans' and Colts' top contributors in this matchup.
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mo Alie-Cox
|-
|-
|7.5 (-120)
|Gardner Minshew
|239.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-106)
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|79.5 (-113)
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|263.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-120)
|-
