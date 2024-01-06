At Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, January 6, the Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Colts should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Texans are averaging 22.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 13th, allowing 20.9 points per contest. The Colts are generating 23.6 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.5 points per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

Colts vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1) Under (47.5) Colts 24, Texans 21

Colts Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis has put together a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts have been an underdog by 1 point or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

So far this year, 11 of Indianapolis' 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Colts this year have averaged 43.2 points per game, a 4.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Texans Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Texans have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Houston has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Texans have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in seven opportunities).

A total of six out of 16 Houston games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 5.0 higher than the average total in Texans games this season.

Colts vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 22.1 20.9 24.6 20.3 19.0 21.6 Indianapolis 23.6 24.5 26.5 25.8 20.6 23.3

