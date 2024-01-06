Saturday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5) and the Butler Bulldogs (8-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 60-55 loss to Georgetown in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 64, Butler 57

Butler Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature victory of the season came against the Wisconsin Badgers, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs picked up the 59-51 road win on December 3.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 97) on December 3

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 186) on November 25

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 188) on November 18

69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 288) on December 21

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

15.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Rachel Kent: 12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88)

12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88) Sydney Jaynes: 7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jordan Meulemans: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (36-for-80)

10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (36-for-80) Ari Wiggins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.9 points per game (190th in college basketball) and allow 59.0 per contest (82nd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 67.4 points per game, compared to 60.5 per game in away games.

Butler is giving up 51.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (74.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.