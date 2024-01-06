What are Butler's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 110

Butler's best wins

Butler's signature win this season came in a 59-51 victory on December 3 against the Wisconsin Badgers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in the RPI. Against Wisconsin, Rachel Kent led the team by dropping 25 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 158/RPI) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 159/RPI) on November 25

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on November 18

69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 296/RPI) on December 21

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 323/RPI) on November 29

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Butler is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Butler faces the 96th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Bulldogs' 15 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Butler's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Butler's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Butler Bulldogs

Creighton Bluejays vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: FloHoops

