Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are nine games featuring a Big Ten team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Maryland Terrapins.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.