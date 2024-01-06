The Akron Zips (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 9.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Zips give up to opponents (64.9).

Ball State has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Akron has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.

The Zips put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Cardinals allow (65.2).

Akron has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Ball State is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Zips have given up.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)

12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69) Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83)

13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83) Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Schedule