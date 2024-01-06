How to Watch the Ball State vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ball State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 9.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Zips give up to opponents (64.9).
- Ball State has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.
- Akron has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Zips put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Cardinals allow (65.2).
- Akron has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- Ball State is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (44.8%).
- The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Zips have given up.
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83)
- Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Georgia
|W 52-51
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Oakland City
|W 95-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|W 78-56
|University Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/10/2024
|Buffalo
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/13/2024
|Bowling Green
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.