Ball State vs. Akron January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (4-5) facing the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET.
Ball State vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
