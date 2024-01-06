The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ball State vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-7.5) 140.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Ball State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Central Michigan has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five Chippewas games this season have hit the over.

