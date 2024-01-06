Saturday's contest features the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena (on January 6) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Ball State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Central Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-7.3)

Ball State (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Ball State has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Michigan, who is 4-8-0 ATS. The Cardinals have gone over the point total in five games, while Chippewas games have gone over six times. Ball State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. Central Michigan has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 197th in college basketball and are giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 119th in college basketball.

Ball State pulls down 35.0 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 31.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Ball State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Cardinals put up 99.0 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball), while allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball).

Ball State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (202nd in college basketball action).

