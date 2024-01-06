For bracketology insights around Ball State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-0 NR NR 63

Ball State's best wins

Ball State's best victory of the season came against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to the RPI. Ball State secured the 52-51 neutral-site win on December 21. Ally Becki, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 16 points with five rebounds and six assists. Madelyn Bischoff also played a part with 11 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 97/RPI) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on November 18

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 168/RPI) on November 11

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on December 3

78-56 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 210/RPI) on January 3

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Ball State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Ball State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Ball State has been handed the 168th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Cardinals have eight games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Ball St has 16 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bulls

Ball State Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bulls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

