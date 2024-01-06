2024 NCAA Bracketology: Ball State March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect Ball State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Ball State ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|290
Ball State's best wins
In its signature victory of the season, Ball State defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in a 75-58 win on November 21. The leading point-getter against South Carolina Upstate was Basheer Jihad, who amassed 27 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 83-71 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on December 10
- 73-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on November 11
- 67-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on December 2
- 92-74 at home over UAPB (No. 302/RPI) on November 24
- 68-65 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 6
Ball State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2
- According to the RPI, the Cardinals have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Ball State has the good fortune of facing the 15th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.
- As far as Ball St's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Ball State's next game
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
