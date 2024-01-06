Saturday's contest features the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) and the Akron Zips (5-6) squaring off at James A. Rhodes Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-62 win for heavily favored Ball State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cardinals enter this matchup after a 78-56 victory against Western Michigan on Wednesday.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 72, Akron 62

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 52-51 victory on December 21 against the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

Ball State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

52-51 over Georgia (No. 62) on December 21

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 129) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 179) on November 18

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 182) on November 11

73-62 over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on December 19

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)

12.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69) Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47.0 3PT% (39-for-83)

13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47.0 3PT% (39-for-83) Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 65.2 per outing (204th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Cardinals are averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (73.9).

Ball State is allowing more points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (65.6).

