Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Will Alexander Carrier find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
