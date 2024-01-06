Will Alec Pierce cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has put up a 514-yard year thus far (32.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns, reeling in 32 balls on 61 targets.

Pierce has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 1 13 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 3 30 0 Week 17 Raiders 1 1 58 1

