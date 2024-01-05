Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Valparaiso High School vs. Portage High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is a matchup between Duneland teams in Portage, IN on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Portage High School hosting Valparaiso High School.
Valparaiso vs. Portage Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Portage, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Porter County Games Today
South Central High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hebron, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
