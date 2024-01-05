Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Silver Creek High School vs. Eastern High School - Pekin Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Eastern High School - Pekin will host Silver Creek High School in Mid-Southern action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
Silver Creek vs. Eastern Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clark County Games Today
Borden High School at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Washington, IN
- Conference: Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Medora, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersonville High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
