The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. The Boilermakers are big favorites (-10.5) in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -10.5 151.5

Purdue vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers are 10-4-0 ATS this season.

Purdue has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

Illinois is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as an underdog of +425 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 8 57.1% 85.4 169.3 67.0 132.5 147.3 Illinois 4 36.4% 83.9 169.3 65.5 132.5 145.6

Additional Purdue vs Illinois Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers put up 85.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini give up.

When Purdue scores more than 65.5 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini score an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67.0 the Boilermakers allow.

Illinois is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 67.0 points.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 10-4-0 5-2 9-5-0 Illinois 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Purdue vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 3-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

