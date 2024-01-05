Friday's Big Ten schedule includes the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Information

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank
11th 87.3 Points Scored 81 58th
138th 69.3 Points Allowed 65 52nd
38th 40.9 Rebounds 45.4 2nd
94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 51st
90th 8.5 3pt Made 8.5 90th
11th 18.9 Assists 12.5 249th
165th 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 209th

