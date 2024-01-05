The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game win run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Illinois Moneyline FanDuel Purdue (-10.5) 155.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Illinois has compiled an 8-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Fighting Illini games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Purdue is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Boilermakers were +1200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +900, which is the 51st-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

