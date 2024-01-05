Two hot squads meet when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule