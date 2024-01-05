The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Boilermakers put up 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Purdue drained 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule