The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The Boilermakers put up 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • Purdue drained 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

