The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 30th.

The 85.4 points per game the Boilermakers score are 19.9 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

When playing at home, the Boilermakers surrendered 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule