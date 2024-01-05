The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue performed better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule