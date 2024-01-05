The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The 85.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 19.9 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).

Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule