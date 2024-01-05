The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The 85.4 points per game the Boilermakers record are 19.9 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • Purdue has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Purdue posted nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
  • Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

