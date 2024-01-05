Friday's game that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

The game has no line set.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-6.2)

Purdue (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Purdue's record against the spread this season is 10-4-0, while Illinois' is 6-5-0. The Boilermakers have a 9-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (scoring 85.4 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while allowing 67.0 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball) and have a +257 scoring differential overall.

Purdue prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.8 boards. It is pulling down 41.1 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per contest.

Purdue makes 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Boilermakers rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue forces 10.9 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball action).

