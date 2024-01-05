Friday's game that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

The game has no line set.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-6.2)

Purdue (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Purdue is 10-4-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Boilermakers have a 9-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Purdue has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 29th in the country at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.8 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Purdue knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Boilermakers rank 20th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 83.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue forces 10.9 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball action).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 83.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (59th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 12.5 boards on average. It collects 45.2 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.7.

Illinois hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (132nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 31.1% rate.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

