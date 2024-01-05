Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - January 5
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Indiana Pacers (19-14) and Atlanta Hawks (14-19) will clash on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Myles Turner is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE
Pacers' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Pacers beat the Bucks 142-130. With 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|31
|2
|12
|1
|3
|5
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Bruce Brown
|15
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton posts 24.8 points, 4.0 boards and 12.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Turner's numbers for the season are 17.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.3 boards per game.
- Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
- Obi Toppin is putting up 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20.6
|3.6
|12.9
|1.1
|0.7
|3.0
|Myles Turner
|16.7
|5.4
|0.7
|0.3
|1.9
|1.4
|Aaron Nesmith
|12.5
|4.1
|1.2
|1.7
|1.1
|2.8
|Bennedict Mathurin
|14.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|1.6
|Obi Toppin
|9.7
|5.5
|1.7
|0.5
|0.7
|1.4
