Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Madison Consolidated High School vs. Scottsburg High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Scottsburg High School will host Madison Consolidated High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison vs. Scottsburg Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.