MAC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Akron Zips.

MAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Miami (OH) RedHawks at Toledo Rockets 7:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Akron Zips 9:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

