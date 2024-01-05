The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 14-9 overall.

The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The 113.7 points per game the Lakers score are only 0.3 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).

Los Angeles is 11-4 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 114.5 points per game this season at home, which is 1.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (113.1).

Los Angeles is surrendering 107.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (120.4).

In home games, the Lakers are sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (10.5) than away from home (10.8). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to on the road (35.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, scoring 104.3 points per game, compared to 109.1 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 111.9 points per game at home, compared to 114.8 away.

Memphis is conceding fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than on the road (114.8).

At home the Grizzlies are collecting 23.4 assists per game, 1.2 less than on the road (24.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee LeBron James Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf D'Angelo Russell Questionable Tailbone

Grizzlies Injuries