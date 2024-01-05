Jasper County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Jasper County, Indiana today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munster High School at Kankakee Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wheatfield, IN
- Conference: Northwest Crossroads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.