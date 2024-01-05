Howard County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Howard County, Indiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Central High School at Eastern High School - Greentown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Greentown, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Heartland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.