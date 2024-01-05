Clark County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Clark County, Indiana, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Borden High School at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Washington, IN
- Conference: Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Medora, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersonville High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
