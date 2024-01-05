Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Corydon Central High School vs. Floyd Central High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup in Floyds Knobs, IN on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 6:00 PM ET), with Floyd Central High School hosting Corydon Central High School.
CCHS vs. Floyd Central Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Floyd County Games Today
Jeffersonville High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
