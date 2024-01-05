The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Butler vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -6.5 144.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Butler has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Butler has a 154.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Butler has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

UConn (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 7.7% more often than Butler (7-6-0) this season.

Butler vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 7 53.8% 83.1 165.3 63.6 135.5 146.6 Butler 8 61.5% 82.2 165.3 71.9 135.5 143.9

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Huskies' record against the spread in Big East games last year was 10-8-0.

The Bulldogs score an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies give up.

Butler has put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Butler vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 8-5-0 6-4 7-6-0 Butler 7-6-0 1-3 7-6-0

Butler vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Butler 15-2 Home Record 10-6 5-5 Away Record 3-9 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

