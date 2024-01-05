Friday's Big East slate includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) playing the UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. UConn Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

  • Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hassan Diarra: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Butler vs. UConn Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank
30th 83.8 Points Scored 84.2 28th
147th 69.6 Points Allowed 64.2 38th
109th 38.3 Rebounds 39.8 61st
246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st
109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.3 109th
62nd 16 Assists 18.2 17th
98th 10.8 Turnovers 9.6 38th

