Friday's Big East slate includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) playing the UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK Alex Karaban: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Hassan Diarra: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Butler vs. UConn Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank 30th 83.8 Points Scored 84.2 28th 147th 69.6 Points Allowed 64.2 38th 109th 38.3 Rebounds 39.8 61st 246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.3 109th 62nd 16 Assists 18.2 17th 98th 10.8 Turnovers 9.6 38th

