The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Butler Moneyline FanDuel UConn (-6.5) 143.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. UConn Betting Trends

Butler has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Huskies' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

