The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Butler Moneyline
FanDuel UConn (-6.5) 143.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • Butler has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Huskies' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
  • Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

