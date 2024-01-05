Friday's game that pits the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of UConn. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 144.5 total.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 144.5

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Butler is 7-6-0. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 45th in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per contest, 196th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential.

Butler grabs 38.1 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (144th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from deep.

Butler has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (62nd in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

