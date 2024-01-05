Friday's game between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Huskies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-3.1)

UConn (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UConn's 8-5-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.2 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a +145 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Butler wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 38.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 120th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.5 per contest.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th in college basketball, allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (186th in college basketball).

