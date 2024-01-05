Borden High School is on the road versus New Washington High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, in Southern action.

Borden vs. New Washington Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: New Washington, IN
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clark County Games Today

Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Medora, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Pekin, IN
  • Conference: Mid-Southern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jeffersonville High School at New Albany High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New Albany, IN
  • Conference: Hoosier Hills
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

