Boise State vs. San Jose State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Boise State is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Broncos' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- San Jose State is 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- In the Spartans' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in the country. It is way higher than that, 53rd, according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.