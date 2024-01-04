Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yakov Trenin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Trenin stats and insights
- In seven of 36 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Trenin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.