Thursday's contest at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (7-3) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-57 win, as our model heavily favors Missouri State.

The Beacons' most recent contest was a 90-62 loss to Murray State on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 75, Valparaiso 57

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Beacons took down the Chicago State Cougars 83-64 on December 9.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Valparaiso has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have been outscored by 12.2 points per game (posting 60.6 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while allowing 72.8 per contest, 318th in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential.

