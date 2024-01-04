Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (7-3) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-9) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-57 win, as our model heavily favors Missouri State.
The Beacons' most recent contest was a 90-62 loss to Murray State on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 75, Valparaiso 57
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Beacons took down the Chicago State Cougars 83-64 on December 9.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- Valparaiso has five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Valparaiso Leaders
- Leah Earnest: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
- Saniya Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Olivia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
- Ava Interrante: 6.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons have been outscored by 12.2 points per game (posting 60.6 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while allowing 72.8 per contest, 318th in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.