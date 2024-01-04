How to Watch the Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Tennessee State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
- Southern Indiana's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.
- The Screaming Eagles put up 68.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
- Southern Indiana is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
- Tennessee State is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
- This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 42.9% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tigers give up.
Southern Indiana Leaders
- Vanessa Shafford: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%
- Madison Webb: 9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Tori Handley: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brescia
|W 86-37
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 75-37
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|W 71-68
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
