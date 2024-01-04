The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Tennessee State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Southern Indiana's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.

The Screaming Eagles put up 68.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.

Southern Indiana is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Tennessee State is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 42.9% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tigers give up.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG% Madison Webb: 9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tori Handley: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Southern Indiana Schedule