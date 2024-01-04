The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (4-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 65.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • Southern Indiana's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.
  • The Screaming Eagles put up 68.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
  • Southern Indiana is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
  • Tennessee State is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
  • This year the Screaming Eagles are shooting 42.9% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tigers give up.

Southern Indiana Leaders

  • Vanessa Shafford: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
  • Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%
  • Madison Webb: 9.5 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Tori Handley: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Brescia W 86-37 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 75-37 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) W 71-68 Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee Tech - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/11/2024 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.