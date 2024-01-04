Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-5) facing the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at 6:00 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 14.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
