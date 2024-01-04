Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jack Campion: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 329th 66.2 Points Scored 76.8 134th 152nd 69.7 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 117th 38.1 Rebounds 36.2 206th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 166th 227th 7 3pt Made 7.2 208th 208th 13.2 Assists 13.2 208th 288th 13.2 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

