The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has compiled a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Screaming Eagles have an ATS record of 5-4.

Tennessee State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

A total of seven out of the Tigers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

